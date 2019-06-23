Fightins fall to Sea Dogs 4-3

PORTLAND, Me. - Portland avoided the sweep as the Fightins fell to the Sea Dogs 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in Portland.

Two of Readings three runs were scored by way of the long ball, Alec Bohm and Mickey Moniak each had a solo home run. The third was brought in on an RBI single by Henri Lartigue in the ninth inning.

Damon Jones got the start for the Fightins, he tossed six inninings of two hit baseball while striking out seven in the effort.

Reading will head to Trenton for a three game series beginning tomorrow night.