Fightins, Fisher Cats split Saturday doubleheader

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Reading Fightin Phils and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats split a doubleheader on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium. Reading won the first contest 2-0 and lost the nightcap 4-2.

In the first game, the Fisher Cats loaded the bases in the second inning, but David Parkinson (7-7) worked out of the jam to keep the game scoreless. Then in the third frame and RBI double by Luke Williams and a RBI single by Alec Bohm produced the only two runs of the contest.

Both teams finished with five hits in the first game of the twinbill.

In the second affair, New Hampshire finally pushed runs across the plate and did not wait. They struck for three runs in the first inning. Mickey Moniak hit a solo homer to make it 3-1, but New Hampshire plated another run for comfort and earned the win.

The two teams face off on Sunday to conclude the five-game series. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.