BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Man captured in Route 309 standoff in Lehigh County - more >>

Sports

Fightins, Flying Squirrels split doubleheader

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 11:55 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 11:55 PM EDT

RICHMOND, Va. - The Reading Fightins and the Richmond Flying Squirrels split their doubleheader on Friday evening at The Diamond. Richmond won the first game 3-2, but the R-Phils bounced back to take the second contest 3-0.

After the two games, Reading is 50-35 overall this season.

In the first half of the twinbill, Richmond took a 3-0 lead in the second inning with a two-out, three-run triple off of David Parkinson (6-5). The Fightins plated one run in the third and sixth innings, but had just three hits in the game.

In the second game, it was scoreless through five innings until the Fightins started the scoring in the sixth. Luke Williams hit a two-run single and Arquimedes Gamboa followed that with an RBI single  to give Reading enough runs for the win.

The two teams are slated to play on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Pigs earn walk-off win in 11 innings

Pigs earn walk-off win in 11 innings

Bruce delivers, Phillies score 5 in 9th to beat Mets 7-2

Bruce delivers, Phillies score 5 in 9th to beat Mets 7-2

Phillies' Herrera accepts suspension for rest of season

Phillies' Herrera accepts suspension for rest of season

Fightins, Flying Squirrels split doubleheader

Fightins, Flying Squirrels split doubleheader

Sixers stave off Bucks in summer league opener

Sixers stave off Bucks in summer league opener

Megan Rapinoe: I don't think FIFA respects women as much as men
CNN image

Megan Rapinoe: I don't think FIFA respects women as much as men

Marathoner accused of cheating found dead in a river
iStock/JordiDelgado

Marathoner accused of cheating found dead in a river

Serena Williams, Andy Murray win Wimbledon mixed doubles opener
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Serena Williams, Andy Murray win Wimbledon mixed doubles opener

Cori
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Cori "Coco" Gauff: 'Cool that Michelle Obama knows I exist'

Sweden secures bronze medal after narrow win over England
CNN image

Sweden secures bronze medal after narrow win over England