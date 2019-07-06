Fightins, Flying Squirrels split doubleheader

RICHMOND, Va. - The Reading Fightins and the Richmond Flying Squirrels split their doubleheader on Friday evening at The Diamond. Richmond won the first game 3-2, but the R-Phils bounced back to take the second contest 3-0.

After the two games, Reading is 50-35 overall this season.

In the first half of the twinbill, Richmond took a 3-0 lead in the second inning with a two-out, three-run triple off of David Parkinson (6-5). The Fightins plated one run in the third and sixth innings, but had just three hits in the game.

In the second game, it was scoreless through five innings until the Fightins started the scoring in the sixth. Luke Williams hit a two-run single and Arquimedes Gamboa followed that with an RBI single to give Reading enough runs for the win.

The two teams are slated to play on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.