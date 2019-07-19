Fightins' game suspended, pushed to Friday

READING, Pa. - Thursday night's game between the Reading Fightins and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Baseballtown was suspended due to rain. The game will be resumed on Friday at 5:15 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Not a lot of baseball was played before the inclement weather began on Thursday. Reading did manage to get a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, when the game was halted. Play will start from that point on Friday.

Following the conclusion of that suspended game on Friday evening, the two squads will play their regularly scheduled contest. That will only be a seven-inning affair.