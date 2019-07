READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils

The Fisher Cats scored eight runs through the first three innings and ended the game with another eight-run barrage between the eighth and ninth innings. Mickey Moniak's solo home run was the Fightins' lone run.

Reading will look to shake off the 15-run defeat when it begins a three-game series at home Monday night against Binghamton.

