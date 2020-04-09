READING, Pa. - Thursday was supposed to be the home opener for the Reading Fightin Phils as the 2020 Minor League Baseball season got underway. Instead, the Fightins, like nearly all sports teams in the world are waiting as their season is put on hold.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the U.S. the Reading Fightins now are searching for way to engage their fanbase and be prepared for when baseball returns this year, if it does at all. Fightins' General Manager Scott Hunsicker is leading the charge for an organization that is a constant in the Berks County community.
The Fightins employ 23 full-time employees, dozens of interns, and roughly 500 seasonal employees. Just like any other business is dealing with, it is a tough time for the entire team, but Hunsicker encourages them to stay together through it all.
While the team simulates games and participates in social media fun while actual baseball cannot be played, Hunsicker also reached out to the fans in a letter today, a day in which he hopes to welcome them to Baseballtown. The team is preparing for the worst, no season at all this year, but it is hoping for the best and says it will accommodate their fans and sponsors accordingly.
Regardless of what happens, the Fighting Phils just cannot wait to get back to providing their game day fun for the community.