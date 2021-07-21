MANCHESTER, N.H. - Reading's Northern road trip is off to a good start scoring 16 runs between the first two games, and picking up back-to-back wins. The Fightin Phils edging out New Hampshire again, 7-6.
Bryson Stott and Grenny Cumana coming up big at the plate for the Fightins, each driving in two runs. Cumana driving in the first run of the game the third, and later bringing home a key run in the ninth before scoring the game winning run.
The Fisher Cats would hold a 4-1 lead after three innings of play, but Reading would chip away starting with a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Between the eighth and ninth innings the Fightins would score three runs. Stott's solo home run in the eighth gave the lead back to Reading. The Fisher Cats would get a two-run home run in the ninth before their comeback got cut off.
Reading will look to push their win streak to three games on Thursday night.