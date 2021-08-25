PORTLAND, Me. - Reading opens their road trip with back-to-back wins, combing for 16 runs in two games. The Fightins hung on, 9-7 over the Sea Dogs on Wednesday night.
Through three innings the Fightins held an early 3-0 advantage, Luke Miller with an RBI single in the second and Madison Stokes with a two-run double in the third. Those two runs in the third part of a three RBI night for Stokes.
Later, in the sixth inning, Reading now with a 4-3 lead, they would blow things open. Four Fightins batters brought in five runs to push the lead to 9-3.
Portland would put four runs on the board in the bottom of the eighth to get within two, but Brian Marconi would get three straight strikeouts in the ninth to close the game out.