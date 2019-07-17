BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Fightins hold on to lead after suspension, top Rumble Ponies

Jul 17, 2019

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 06:54 PM EDT

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Reading Fightin Phils and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies completed their suspended game from Tuesday on Wednesday afternoon. The Fightins held on to their early lead to pick up the 8-6 win.

Action resumed in the fourth inning. Reading held a 4-0 lead before the Rumble Ponies went off for three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Austin Bossart would pad the lead again with a three-run home run in the top of the fifth.

Aaron Brown picked up the win for the Fightins with two innings pitched, allowing only one run.

With the regularly scheduled game postponed, Reading's next game will be the start of a four-game series against New Hampshire at home Thursday night.

