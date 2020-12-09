PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - On Wednesday the Philadelphia Phillies announced an invitation to their four minor league affiliates to continue with their affiliations in 2021. This move comes with the changes to the MLB's player development structure that begin in 2021.
Regionally this assures Reading and Lehigh Valley will continue their roles as the Double-A and Triple-A affiliate of the Phillies. The Fightin Phils are the longest tenured affiliate of the big club, dating back to 1967.
Along with the this announcement from the Phillies, they have also reached an agreement with the IronPigs on a 10 year extension. This assures that Triple-A Lehigh Valley will continue to serve in their role through the 2030 season.
IronPigs General Manager, Kurt Landes had this to say about the extension, “The IronPigs are proud to remain the Phillies Triple-A Affiliate - the last stop before players move on to Philadelphia to begin their major league careers.Coca-Cola Park continues to be regarded as one of the best facilities in all of minor league baseball – both in terms of ballpark and fan support and that’s in large part due to our relationship with the Philadelphia Phillies."