SOMERSET, N.J. - The Reading Fightin Phils held a 4-0 lead through almost seven innings, before the Patriots began to make their comeback en route to a 5-4 loss.
The Fightins were held scoreless after the fifth inning. They put up two in the first and two in the fifth. Nick Matera launched a two-run home run in the first inning for the first runs of the game.
Later in the fifth, Josh Stephen scored on a wild pitch and Bryson Stott brought the fourth run home with a sac-fly.
Taylor Lehman and Mark Appel pitched a majority of the game. Lehman allowed only three hits over five innings, and Appel allowed four hits and two runs in two and third innings. They combined for eight strikeouts in seven and a third innings.
The Fightins will look to end their skid Thursday night in game three.