Fightins prevail over Portland in extras

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 10:54 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:54 PM EDT

PORTLAND, Maine. - The Reading Fightin Phils edged the Portland Sea Dogs 8-7 on Monday night in 10 innings. Josh Stephen's RBI single in the extra frame gave Reading (73-53) the win in extra innings.

Mickey Moniak led the R-Phils' offense as he was 2-5 with 3 RBIs. Luke Williams went 2-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored himself. Stephen also had two RBIs.

Alec Bohm hit a solo homer in the fifth inning that tied the game up at four. Reading went on to take a 7-4 lead in the sixth inning, but gave up three runs in the final two innings to see their advantage vanish.

The two teams are set to play on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

