Sports

Fightins punch playoff ticket with 2-1 win over Bowie

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 01:38 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:38 AM EDT

Fightins punch playoff ticket with 2-1 win over Bowie

READING, Pa. - Mickey Moniak and the Fightins picked up a 2-1 win over the Bowie BaySox on Wednesday night and punched their ticket into the Eastern League playoffs. 

Moniak proved all the offense for the Fightins driving in both runs in the win. While on the mound, Spencer Howard struck out six through 5.2 innings pitched. 

The Fightins will go for the series win in their final home game Thursday night against the BaySox. They begin playoff play next week against Trenton. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Fightins punch playoff ticket with 2-1 win over Bowie

Fightins punch playoff ticket with 2-1 win over Bowie

IronPigs offense struggles to keep pace with Mets in 8-3 loss

IronPigs offense struggles to keep pace with Mets in 8-3 loss

Realmuto powers Phillies to 12-3 rout of Pirates

Realmuto powers Phillies to 12-3 rout of Pirates

Strong core of Phillies prospects heading to Arizona

Strong core of Phillies prospects heading to Arizona

Lehigh is set to begin the Tom Gilmore era

Lehigh is set to begin the Tom Gilmore era

Spartans ready for next league challenge at Palmerton

Spartans ready for next league challenge at Palmerton

Wyomissing rallying together following loss of their starting QB

Wyomissing rallying together following loss of their starting QB

Royals add Melanson to already talented group of forwards

Royals add Melanson to already talented group of forwards

IronPigs renovate Dixon Street youth baseball fields in Allentown

New IronPigs renovate Dixon Street youth baseball fields in Allentown

Scientist questions Eliud Kipchoge's idea
Alexander Hassenstein/2017 Getty Images For BMW

Scientist questions Eliud Kipchoge's idea