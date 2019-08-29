Fightins punch playoff ticket with 2-1 win over Bowie

READING, Pa. - Mickey Moniak and the Fightins picked up a 2-1 win over the Bowie BaySox on Wednesday night and punched their ticket into the Eastern League playoffs.

Moniak proved all the offense for the Fightins driving in both runs in the win. While on the mound, Spencer Howard struck out six through 5.2 innings pitched.

The Fightins will go for the series win in their final home game Thursday night against the BaySox. They begin playoff play next week against Trenton.