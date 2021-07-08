Reading Fightin Phils - R-Phils logo

READING, Pa. - The scheduled game on Thursday between the Reading Fightins and the Harrisburg Senators was postponed due to inclement weather. 

The contest will be made up on July 10 as part of a doubleheader at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both contests will be seven innings.

The first game is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. with the second contest starting 30 minutes after the first game ends, but not before 6:45 p.m.

The two teams are scheduled to play on Friday at 7:05 p.m.