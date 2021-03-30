READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins released on Tuesday the start times for all of their 2021 games. The team is set to return to Baseballtown this year after last year's season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weekday games for the Double-A team will begin at 7:05 p.m. while Saturday contest are scheduled for 6:45 p.m. starts. Games on Sunday vary as first pitch could be set for 2:15, 5:15, or 6:45 p.m.
The team is slated to open the 2021 season at home on May 4 against the Erie SeaWolves.
The complete schedule is available here.