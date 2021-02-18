READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils released their 2021 season schedule on Thursday. The Club is set to return this summer after not playing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team's campaign is set to begin on May 4 against the Erie SeaWolves. All told there are 60 home games schedule for this year.
As part of the the announcement on Thursday, the team stated it will welcome fans back to Baseballtown. The club is expected to announce further details about that at a later date.
The season is set up with 10 six-game series and home and 10 on the road. Each series will be played from Tuesday through Sunday, with every team in the league having off on Mondays.