READING, Pa. - Reading kept their winning ways going, pushing the current win streak to three after their most recent loss. Reading hasn't suffered back-to-back losses since June 5th.
A seven-run seventh inning assured the Fightins their third straight win on Friday night. They were down, 2-1 heading into the seventh.
Logan Landon hit a three-run home run in the seventh to help the Fightins out in their rally inning. Jorge Bonifacio accounted for two runs with a solo home run and a earned walk to drive a run home.
Reading rides their win streak into game five of this series on Saturday night.