Fightins rout Thunder, split series at home

Jul 14, 2019

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 09:38 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - Reading earned a split with the visiting Trenton Thunder after their 8-2 drubbing on Sunday evening at First Energy Stadium. 

The Fightin Phils scored all eight runs between the second and fourth innings. Jose Gomez, Alec Bohm, and Mickey Moniak drove in six of the Fightins eight runs in the winning effort. 

Picking up the win on the mound for the Fightins was Seth McGarry, who went five innings allowing only one run on one hit while striking out five. 

Reading with head on the road for a short three game series at Binghamton starting Monday night. 

