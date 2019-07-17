Fightins, Rumble Ponies game suspended on Tuesday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Tuesday's game between the Reading Fightin Phils and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies was suspended in the fourth inning due to inclement weather. The game will be resumed on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. to start a doubleheader at NYSEG Stadium. A seven-inning contest will follow the completion of Tuesday's contest on Wednesday afternoon.

Reading has a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning in the suspended contest that will be picked up in the top of that frame. The R-Phils scored in the first, third, and fourth innings to build the 4-0 advantage.

Alec Bohm drove in the game's first run in the first inning, then Mickey Moniak slapped an RBI single in the third inning to make the game 2-0. Reading tacked on two more runs in the fourth.

The game started with a 52-minute rain delay and play eventually commenced with rain falling.