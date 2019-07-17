Sports

Fightins, Rumble Ponies game suspended on Tuesday

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Tuesday's game between the Reading Fightin Phils and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies was suspended in the fourth inning due to inclement weather. The game will be resumed on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. to start a doubleheader at NYSEG Stadium. A seven-inning contest will follow the completion of Tuesday's contest on Wednesday afternoon.

Reading has a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning in the suspended contest that will be picked up in the top of that frame. The R-Phils scored in the first, third, and fourth innings to build the 4-0 advantage.

Alec Bohm drove in the game's first run in the first inning, then Mickey Moniak slapped an RBI single in the third inning to make the game 2-0. Reading tacked on two more runs in the fourth.

The game started with a 52-minute rain delay and play eventually commenced with rain falling.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Bryce Harper rallies Phillies past Dodgers 9-8
Associated Press

New Bryce Harper rallies Phillies past Dodgers 9-8

Union edges Reading United in friendly

New Union edges Reading United in friendly

Pigs double-up Stripers, 4-2

New Pigs double-up Stripers, 4-2

Fightins, Rumble Ponies game suspended on Tuesday

New Fightins, Rumble Ponies game suspended on Tuesday

Walker named to NBA summer league second-team

Walker named to NBA summer league second-team

Driver lineup announced for Fan Fest at Pocono Raceway

Updated Driver lineup announced for Fan Fest at Pocono Raceway

Two local boxers prep for national tournament

Two local boxers prep for national tournament

NFL player told he had 'about a week' to live after cancer diagnosis
Getty Images

NFL player told he had 'about a week' to live after cancer diagnosis

Tokyo turns to commuters to avoid Olympic traffic nightmare
Getty Images

Tokyo turns to commuters to avoid Olympic traffic nightmare

Tiger Woods laughs off Brooks Koepka's snub ahead of The Open
Getty Images

Tiger Woods laughs off Brooks Koepka's snub ahead of The Open