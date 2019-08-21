Sports

Fightins, Sea Dogs final game cancelled in the fifth inning

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 07:40 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 07:40 PM EDT

PORTLAND, Me. - The Fightins and Sea Dogs were forced to end their game in the fifth inning on Wednesday afternoon with inclement weather moving in. Reading was up 1-0 at the time the game was called. 

This was the final meeting between the two teams for the season, so it will not be made up at any point, and doesn't go down as an official game. 

Reading will next head to Hartford on Thursday to begin a four game series with the Yard Goats. The Fightins only have 12 games left in the regular season. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Harper, Dickerson help Phillies beat Boston 5-2

New Harper, Dickerson help Phillies beat Boston 5-2

IronPigs drop third straight at home to Syracuse, 2-1

IronPigs drop third straight at home to Syracuse, 2-1

Schuylkill Valley brings depth into 2019

Schuylkill Valley brings depth into 2019

Fleetwood poised for another shot at the Berks title

Fleetwood poised for another shot at the Berks title

Spartans will turn to youth for success again in 2019

Spartans will turn to youth for success again in 2019

Royals unveil sleek new purple sweaters for 2019-20

Royals unveil sleek new purple sweaters for 2019-20

Phantom's release 3-game preseason schedule

Phantom's release 3-game preseason schedule

Fightins, Sea Dogs final game cancelled in the fifth inning

Fightins, Sea Dogs final game cancelled in the fifth inning

Climate crisis could make it more dangerous to play sports outdoors
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Climate crisis could make it more dangerous to play sports outdoors

Nola sharp over 7, Phillies pounce early to beat Red Sox 3-2

Nola sharp over 7, Phillies pounce early to beat Red Sox 3-2