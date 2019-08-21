Fightins, Sea Dogs final game cancelled in the fifth inning

PORTLAND, Me. - The Fightins and Sea Dogs were forced to end their game in the fifth inning on Wednesday afternoon with inclement weather moving in. Reading was up 1-0 at the time the game was called.

This was the final meeting between the two teams for the season, so it will not be made up at any point, and doesn't go down as an official game.

Reading will next head to Hartford on Thursday to begin a four game series with the Yard Goats. The Fightins only have 12 games left in the regular season.