Fightins, SeaWolves split Tuesday twinbill

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils and the Erie SeaWolves split a doubleheader on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Reading won the first contest, which was the continuation of of a suspended game from earlier this season. The R-Phils won 5-4 in 10 innings, but lost the second game, a seven-inning contest, 5-3.

The Fightin Phils took the first game in walk-off fashion via an RBI single by Grenny Cumana that scored Cornelius Randolph.

The two teams play on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

Video Courtesy: WBRE