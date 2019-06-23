Sports

Fightins strike first, win 4-1 over Portland

Posted: Jun 22, 2019

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 10:28 PM EDT

PORTLAND, Maine - The Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 4-1 on Saturday night. With the win the Fightins improved to 42-30 this season as they begin their road trip 2-0.

Newly-promoted Alec Bohm and Mickey Moniak, another highly-ranked prospect, combined to help pilot the Reading offense in the victory. Bohm had a double, a single, and he walked. Moniak smacked two extra-base hits and two RBIs.

David Parkinson started for the R-Phils and earned the win on the mound. He improved to 6-4 this season and dropped his ERA to 3.31.

Reading led 4-0 before the Sea Dogs plated their lone run of the evening as the hosts were held to just five hits in the contest. The Fightins scored once in the first frame and plated two more in the third before they tacked on their final tally in the sixth inning.

The Fightins will go for the series sweep on Sunday against the Sea Dogs. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

