HARTFORD, Ct. - The Reading Fightin Phils swept their doubleheader in Hartford on Thursday night, outscoring the Yard Goats by a total of 4-1 between the two games.
Game one the Fightins shutout the Yard Goats, 2-0. Dalton Guthrie drove in the first run of the game in the fourth inning on an RBI single. Later in the sixth, Logan O'Hoppe sent one over the wall for the 2-0 lead.
Adam Leverett got the win on the mound, staying out there for all but the final two outs. He allowed just one hit in and struck out eight.
In game two, the Fightins prevailed 2-1, both runs coming in back-to-back innings. After surrendering a 1-0 lead, a wild pitch in the fifth tied things up at one. In the sixth, Colby Fitch drove in the game winning run with a RBI double.
James McArthur picked up the win tossing five innings of one-run, five hit and seven strikeout ball.
The series resumes Friday night.