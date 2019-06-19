Fightins top RubberDucks, fall short of playoff spot

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils did their part in their playoff scenario on Tuesday, but didn't get the other result they needed to grab the first postseason berth. The R-Phils beat the Akron RubberDucks 10-2 on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium, but they also needed the Trenton Thunder to loss to win the Eastern Division's first-half championship and the Thunder triumphed. Trenton won 6-0 to lock up a playoff spot.

The win improved Reading's record to 39-28 this season. The Fightins and the Thunder ended in a tie in the standings, but Trenton had the tiebreaker over Reading.

Darick Hall and Austin Bossart both had three RBIs for the Fightins in the win. On the mound Bailey Falter pitched five innings and gave up two runs to earn the win. He is now 5-4 this season.

The two teams are set to play a doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game of the twinbill will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Baseballtown.