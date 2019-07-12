Sports

Fightins top Thunder

By:

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 11:43 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 11:43 PM EDT

Fightins top Thunder

READING, Pa. - In the first game after the all-star break, the Reading Fightins picked right up where they left off before the break. The R-Phils returned to the winning ways with a 5-3 victory over the Trenton Thunder on Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium. With the win, Reading improved to 54-35 overall this season.

JoJo Romero pitched six innings, gave up four hits and one run while striking out six hitters to earn the win. He is now 4-3 this season after Thursday's outing. Trenton did muster 10 hits off of Romero and Reading's pitchers, but could only get three runs across the plate. Reading collected eight hits.

Alec Bohm hit a homer for Reading, a solo shot in the sixth inning to help re-take the lead for the home team. Darick Hall followed it up with a solo homer of his own as well to help out th cause. Bohm also drove in another run in the game.

The two teams are scheduled to play on Friday night at 7:10 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Fightins top Thunder

Fightins top Thunder

Pigs split doubleheader in first action after all-star game

Pigs split doubleheader in first action after all-star game

AP source: Russell Westbrook going to Rockets for Chris Paul

AP source: Russell Westbrook going to Rockets for Chris Paul

Holmgren steps down as Flyers president

Holmgren steps down as Flyers president

'Not about 24': Williams to face Halep in Wimbledon final
Getty Images

'Not about 24': Williams to face Halep in Wimbledon final

Chasing 24th grand slam title, Serena Williams targets 'calm' space
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Chasing 24th grand slam title, Serena Williams targets 'calm' space

Russell Westbrook traded to Rockets for Chris Paul, draft picks
Getty Images

Russell Westbrook traded to Rockets for Chris Paul, draft picks

Soccer star Allie Long's key to NYC stolen from her hotel room
Getty Images

Soccer star Allie Long's key to NYC stolen from her hotel room

Palace of Auburn Hills auctions off thousands of items
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Palace of Auburn Hills auctions off thousands of items

IronPigs' Hernandez reflects at season's midpoint

IronPigs' Hernandez reflects at season's midpoint