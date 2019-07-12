Fightins top Thunder

READING, Pa. - In the first game after the all-star break, the Reading Fightins picked right up where they left off before the break. The R-Phils returned to the winning ways with a 5-3 victory over the Trenton Thunder on Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium. With the win, Reading improved to 54-35 overall this season.

JoJo Romero pitched six innings, gave up four hits and one run while striking out six hitters to earn the win. He is now 4-3 this season after Thursday's outing. Trenton did muster 10 hits off of Romero and Reading's pitchers, but could only get three runs across the plate. Reading collected eight hits.

Alec Bohm hit a homer for Reading, a solo shot in the sixth inning to help re-take the lead for the home team. Darick Hall followed it up with a solo homer of his own as well to help out th cause. Bohm also drove in another run in the game.

The two teams are scheduled to play on Friday night at 7:10 p.m.