HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils bounced back on Sunday afternoon, after suffering a loss Saturday night. The Fightins won the series against Harrisburg with a 7-3 win.
Most of the Fightins damage was done in the early innings, scoring four of their seven runs from the second through fourth innings. James McArthur getting things started with an RBI single in the second.
Luke Miller lined a two-run double in the third to extend the lead to 3-0, and in the fourth inning Bryson Stott hit a solo home run. Stott's home run was one of four hit by the Fightins on Sunday.
Daniel Brito, Luke Miller and McCarthy Tatum would each send a ball out of the park in the Fightins win.
On the mound, McArthur shut down the Senators through five innings for the win. He allowed only two hits and struck out seven in an impressive performance.
Reading will get a day off on before returning home to start a series with Binghamton on Tuesday night.