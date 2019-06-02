Fightins win 3rd straight, clinch the series over Richmond

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils picked up their third straight win against the Flying Squirrels, 5-2 on Sunday to win the series.

Reading scored two early runs in the bottom of the first with a pair of RBI singles from Austin Listi and Josh Stephen. Reading would get two more runs in the sixth and seventh innings to put the game away, Stephen with a solo home run and Henri Lartigue with an RBI single.

Both Stephen and Lartigue finished the game with two RBIs apiece, while the pitching staff held Richmond to only four hits. JoJo Romero got the start and was the only Fightins pitcher to give up runs and hits in his 4.2 innings of work.

The Fightins and Flying Squirrels finish up their series Monday morning for Readings annual morning game.