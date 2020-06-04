The Via Basketball Players of Year as well as all-star selections were announced on Wednesday night. Nick Filchner of Central Catholic and Taliyah Medina of Bethlehem Catholic earned the Players of the Year honors.
Filchner was named the EPC MVP as he helped lead the Vikings in the 2019-20 season. Medina earned the title of the states 4A Player of the Year as she piloted the Golden Hawks to an undefeated season this past winter.
This year's Via Basketball Classic was canceled and the event went virtual due to COVID-19.