The first Big Ticket rankings of the 2021 high school football season were released on Monday. The Top 25 Poll returned this fall after no weekly poll was issued during the 2020 season that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Penn landed in the top spot of the Large School rankings with Bethlehem Catholic earning the top rank in the Small School section.
Below is the Top 25 for the first week of the season:
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. North Penn
2. Governor Mifflin
3. Emmaus
4. Wilson WL
5. Freedom
6. Parkland
7. Coatesville
8. Pennridge
9. Nazareth
10. Souderton
11. Easton
12. Spring-Ford
13. Exeter
14. Phillipsburg
15. East Stroudsburg South
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Bethlehem Catholic
2. North Schuylkill
3. Wyomissing
4. Allentown Central Catholic
5. Notre Dame G.P.
6. Berks Catholic
7. Northwestern
8. Pottsville
9. Conrad Weiser
10. Palisades