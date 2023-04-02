The Masters waited until 11 days before the end of the year to say its criteria will stay the same for April, even as Chairman Fred Ridley expressed disappointment in the disruption LIV Golf has caused.

Most telling was a reminder that any modifications or changes to the invitation criteria would be announced in April. One possibility is leaning more on the money list than the world ranking, as it last did in 1998.

The U.S. Open will decide any changes at its annual meeting in February. The PGA Championship has used the PGA Tour money list and invitations, which typically are for the top 100 in the world, but not stated that way in the entry form.

When or if LIV gets world ranking points, most of the players will have slid out of the top 50. Moving up in the ranking with 48-man fields won't be easy.