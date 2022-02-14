HAMILTON, N.Y. - The Lafayette men's basketball team hung with first place Colgate for the first 30 minutes, but could not find enough offense down the stretch of a 69-61 loss on Cotterell Court.
The Leopards (8-16, 5-8) trailed 50-48 with 12:40 remaining following a layup by freshman C.J. Fulton. The Raiders responded with a Jeff Woodward dunk and a mini run that expanded the advantage to 66-57 with five minutes remaining.
Lafayette only managed a pair of Tyrone Perry field goals and Colgate (15-11, 11-2) did enough to maintain the advantage. Fulton led a balanced Leopards attack with 11 points and junior Keegan records paced all scorers with 21 points and added 10 rebounds for the Raiders.
The Leopards host Loyola Maryland on Wednesday night at Kirby Sports Center.