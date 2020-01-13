READING, Pa - The Albright mens basketball team has only suffered two losses on the season, and none of those come in MAC Commonwealth play. The Lions currently sit at 12-2 and in second place in the conference.
This week, the Lions will have a chance to sit alone at the top of the standings when they host Widener on Wednesday night.
Albright has won six out of their last eight contests, and are 4-1 overall in MAC conference play. Head Coach Rick Ferry knows his squad will be ready for Wednesday nights clash.