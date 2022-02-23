READING, Pa. - Alvernia opens the MAC Commonwealth playoffs at home as the three-seed in the field. The Golden Wolves set to host Weidner.
This current group of Golden Wolves will be hitting the court for playoff action for the first time in their careers. As happy as they are to finally get their shot in the postseason, they know there's plenty of work to be done.
Having beaten the Pride both times this season, no opponent can be taken lightly at this stage in the season.
Getting to this moment was just the start for this group, now they're ready to prove why they're a top-3 seed.