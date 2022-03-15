READING, Pa. - FirstEnergy Stadium is set to host plenty more high school baseball in 2022, outside of the Berks County Playoffs.
Throughout the season, teams from around the county will take to the diamond in 'Baseballtown'. Wilson and Reading, Hamburg and Oley Valley a couple of the marquee matchups.
Regular Season Schedule
Tues, April 12 - Quakertown vs Central Bucks West (JV & Varsity doubleheader at 4:15 pm)
Wed, April 27 - Hamburg vs Oley Valley - 6:00 pm
Thurs, April 28 - Reading vs Wilson - 6:00 pm
Sat, April 30 - Wilson Tripleheader – Game 1 starting at 9:30 am (Wilson West 7th grade vs Wilson Southern 7th grade, Wilson West 8th grade vs Wilson Southern 8th grade, & Wilson JV game)
Wed, May 4 - Spring-Ford vs Methacton - 6:00 pm
Thurs, May 5 - Perkiomen Valley vs Tri-Valley - 6:00 pm