The New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored five runs in the game's final two innings to pull of a 7-6 comeback win in walk-off fashion on Thursday night. The Fightins saw their 6-2 lead disappear in the road loss that dropped them to 28-41 this year.
A bases-loaded walk started the ninth-inning rally for the Fisher Cats. It was followed by a two-run single and then the game-winner by Kevin Vicuna.
Offensively for the R-Phils, Arquimedes Gamboa, Grenny Cumana, and McCarthy Tatum each had two-hit games. Reading tallied 11 hits as a team.
The Fightins took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and built that to a 6-2 advantage by the top of the eighth inning.
The two teams are set to play on Friday at 7:05 p.m.