ALTOONA, Pa. - Five Reading pitchers scattered six singles as the Fightin Phils shut out Altoona 9-0 on Thursday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Ethan Wilson provided all of the offense the Reading (60-75) would need when he led off the second inning with a solo home run. Wendell Rijo had three hits for the visitors and Wilson, Kevin Vicuna and Aldrem Corredor had two apiece as the Fightin Phils offense had contributions up and down the lineup.
The two teams play the fourth game of the regular season-ending series on Friday evening.