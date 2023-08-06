HARTFORD, Conn. - The Fightin Phils outhit the hosts but saw their win streak come to an end at five following a 4-3 loss to Hartford on Sunday at Dunkin' Park.
Reading had 10 hits to only six for the Yard Goats, but Hartford took advantage of a hit-by-pitch, two walls and two hits to plate all of their runs in the fourth inning. The Fightin Phils answered with three runs in the top of the seventh but couldn't come up with the equalizer and suffered their first setback in the month of August.
It was still an impressive 5-1 series win for Reading who head to New Hampshire to take on the Fisher Cats on Tuesday.