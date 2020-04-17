BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Five Lehigh wrestlers were tabbed as All-Americans by the NWCA on Friday. The status is traditionally earned through performance at the NCAA Championships, but with the cancellation of this year's tournament the NWCA decided to name 160 wrestlers All-Americans.
Jordan Kutler, Brandon Paetzell, Josh Humphreys, Jordan Wood, and Chris Weiler were all named All-Americans. Kutler, Paetzell, and Humphreys were first-team All-Americans while Wood was placed on the second-team. Weiler was an honorable mention choice.
As a team, Lehigh won its third consecutive EIWA title this past season and finished 10th in the national rankings.