Five local teams made their presence felt at the Beast of the East -- one of the most prestigious high school wrestling tournaments in the country -- which is held annually at the University of Delaware's Bob Carpenter Center.
Led by 195-pound champion Sonny Sasso, Nazareth finished fourth overall in the team standings. Bethlehem Catholic crowned a pair of titlists in Nathan Desmond (106) and Tyler Kasak (138) en route to a sixth place finish in the team race.
The Blue Eagles also had a pair of runnersup with Tahir Parkins surging from a 58th seed to the 113-pound final while taking out the number 7, 10, 2 and 3 seeds along the way. Sean Kinney lost in the 285-pound final to Ohio State recruit Nick Feldman of Malvern Prep.
Other local placewinners include Bethlehem Catholic: Dante Frinzi (3rd at 126), Cael McIntyre (6th at 120); Faith Christian: Gauge Botero (7th at 120); Nazareth: Chase Levey (5th at 220), Dominic Wheatley (8th at 152); Notre Dame GP: Brandan Chletsos (6th at 132), Ayden Smith (7th at 106), Evan Maag (7th at 152), Adam Schweitzer (8th at 120); Saucon Valley: Ty Csencsits (4th at 195), Cole Hubert (6th at 106).
Notre Dame, Saucon Valley and Faith Christian finished 7th, 10th and 20th in the team standings, respectively.