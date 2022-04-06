ALLENTOWN - Darick Hall drove in a pair of runs and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter as Lehigh Valley downed Columbus 6-1 on Wednesday at Coca-Cola Park.
Hall delivered an RBI single in the third inning and also drove in a run with a groundout in the seventh. Michael Mariot started and allowed only an unearned run over four innings for the IronPigs. Jeff Singer pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win.
It is the second win over the Clippers to start the season for Lehigh Valley and the two teams are scheduled to continue the series on Thursday.