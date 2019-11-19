CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh High School held a signing ceremony for five student-athletes on Tuesday who signed their letters of intent to play collegiate athletics. Four Spartans committed to Division l programs and one will be playing at the Division ll level.
Taylor Moncman committed to play women's lacrosse at Temple. For men's lacrosse, Nick DeNave is heading to Hartford and Kyle Hoff to UMBC. In baseball, Chris Andrews will play for Monmouth. In women's soccer, Faith Cameron will play for Mansfield.