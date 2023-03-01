Thursday at the Giant Center is littered with District III championships showdowns, including an all Berks 4A title game. Fleetwood and Berks Catholic set to square off.
Two programs heading into this one with very different pasts. The Tigers looking to capture their first District title since 1990. While the Saints are looking to go back-to-back.
At 22-3 overall heading into this one, the Tigers aren't taking the rest of the season for granted. While they have enjoyed the ride up to this point, they're focused on the task at hand.
The Saints familiar with this territory, knowing what it takes to capture a District title. While that feeling is fresh from last season, this Saints group is ready to recapture the moment again on Thursday night.