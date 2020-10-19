READING, Pa. - Fleetwood defeated Berks Catholic 3-2 on Monday night to win the Berks II girls' volleyball title.
The Tigers improved to 11-0 with the victory. Fleetwood rolled to a 15-3 victory in the decisive fifth set.
