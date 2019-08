FLEETWOOD, Pa. - After winning the state title a year ago, the Fleetwood boy's soccer team is ready to defend the crown. The Tigers won the 2A championship last season and has some key pieces from that squad back this fall.

The Tigers have an experienced squad on the backside, but are now without their three leading scorers from 2018. Expectations may still be high from the outside, but the team is just focused on the task at hand.