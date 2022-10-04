Berks Catholic girls volleyball regular season inches closer to the end, playoff season on the horizon. Fleetwood and Berks Catholic each ending Tuesday night with a win.
The Tigers taking on Schuylkill Valley in some of the action around the county. This one would end in four sets, the Panthers trying to make a match out of this one taking the third set before falling.
Fleetwood came out determined, winning the first set by 14 points, after a much closer second and third, the Tigers finished things with a 25-8 win in the fourth.
Elsewhere in the county, the Saints hit the road to take on Brandywine Heights. Three sets were all that was needed to determine the winner in this one, the Saints remaining unbeaten in Berks II play.
First set, the Saints set the tone of the match with a 25-10 win over the Bullets. Ensuing set, the Bullets putting up a fight to try and bounce back, but the Saints would get a three point win en route to the sweep.