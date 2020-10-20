Fleetwood defeated Daniel Boone 2-0 in a Berks boys' soccer match on Tuesday night. In another BCIAA battle, Schuylkill Valley and Tulpehocken played to a scoreless draw.
Danny Heebner and Hunter Smith scored for the Tigers in the victory.
