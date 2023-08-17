FLEETWOOD, Pa. - When discussing the Berks County soccer scene, Fleetwood is one of those programs that is always in the conversation to be lifting titles late in the season.
The Tigers won their District-3 best 14th District title in 2002 and there is a good mix of returners for Keith Schlegel's team. Five seniors, including Davin Millisock - the leading scorer from a season ago and Nate Herb who had some memorable performances in their 20-2-1 season.
"We just want to win really badly," said Josh Avila. "Every one of our seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshman - we all want to win. We all know what it takes to win."
Fleetwood will open the season by participating in the East-West Classic along with opening round opponent Mount Lebanon, Quaker Valley and Wilson.