FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Undefeated Fleetwood boys soccer hosting Muhlenberg on Monday evening at Ray Buss Field.
The upstart Muhls get on the board first as Damian Ramirez buries a penalty kick for a 1-0 lead. Later in the half the Tigers Davin Millisock puts the ball into the box and Josh Avila heads home the equalizer.
With three minutes remaining, Fleetwood's William Maurek breaks free and the senior captain speeds to the box and goes far post for the game-winner.
Tigers improve to 9-0 with the 2-1 victory.