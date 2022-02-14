FLEETWOOD, Pa. - An intriguing matchup in the quarterfinal round of the BCIAA boys basketball playoffs on Monday when No. 5 Fleetwood heads to No. 4 Muhlenberg.
The two teams did not meet during the regular season and the Berks III champion Tigers (16-5, 9-2) are hoping that earlier experiences against larger programs such as Wilson will help them against Berks II winner Muhlenberg.
The Mustangs (17-5, 9-2) feature one of the region's top scorers in Edwin Suarez and Fleetwood counters with junior sharpshooter Jake Karnish.
The winner of the matchup will advance to Santander Arena for the semifinal round on Wednesday.