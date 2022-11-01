District III boys and girls title matches starting to take shape, Tuesday night semifinals hitting the turf around the county. In the boys 3A semifinal, Fleetwood secures their title game spot, on the girls side in 2A Wyomissing advances.
The Tigers knocking off Lancaster Mennonite to get within one win of a District title, 5-2.
Josh Canderlario finished with a hat trick for the Tigers in the win. A 2-1 game at one point in the second half, both teams combining for three goals in 71 seconds, in which the Tigers built up their lead.
In the girls bracket, the Spartans would hold off Berks Catholic to advance to the District title game, 3-1.
The Spartans wasting no time, Annie McCaffrey netting one of her two goals just four minutes into the match. Four minutes later she would score her second to double the lead. A few more minutes after that, Sophia Zeppos scored the third and final Spartans goal.
They are one win away from the District title.